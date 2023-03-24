World's prominent news highlights in 13 minutes - listen to the SBS Sinhala Radio weekly world News wrap every Friday
Rahul Gandhi is under fire for the defamation on Modi: world news
Congress president Rahul Gandhi with his supporters during the protest march at the CBI Headquarter demanding the reinstatement of CBI Director Alok Verma, in New Delhi, India. (Photo by Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times via Getty Images) Credit: Hindustan Times/Hindustan Times via Getty Images
listen to the world’s most prominent news highlights. Presented by Mr. Amal Jayasinghe, AFP Journalist, and the world news critic
Share