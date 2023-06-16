ඔස්ට්‍රේලියාවේ වැඩිම ඉල්ලුමක් ඇති රැකියා පුරප්පාඩු පිරවීමට මධ්‍යම රජයෙන් නව Microcredentials පාඨමාලා

තොරතුරු තාක්ෂණ, ඉංජිනේරු, විද්‍යාව, සෞඛ්‍ය සහ අධ්‍යාපනය ඇතුළු ඔස්ට්‍රේලියාවේ මේ වන විට ඇති ප්‍රමුඛතා ක්ෂේත්‍රවල පාඨමාලා සංවර්ධනයට සහාය වීම සඳහා ඩොලර් මිලියන 18.5ක් මෙහිදී මධ්‍යම රජය විසින් ලබා දෙනු ඇත.

New Microcredential courses to support in-demand jobs in Australia

Source: Getty / Getty Images

ඔස්ට්‍රේලියාවේ තීරණාත්මක සහ වඩාත් ප්‍රමුඛතා කර්මාන්තවල නිපුණතා ශ්‍රමිකයින්ගේ අවශ්‍යතාව සපුරාලීම සඳහා microcredential පාඨමාලා 28ක් සැලසුම් කර ක්‍රියාත්මක කිරීමට වත්මන් ඔස්ට්‍රේලියානු මධ්‍යම රජය තීරණය කර තිබේ.

ඔස්ට්‍රේලියාව පුරා පිහිටි විශ්ව විද්‍යාල 18කින් මෙම microcredential පාඨමාලා හැදෑරීමට අවස්ථාව ලැබෙනු ඇත.
මධ්‍යම රජයේ Microcredentials පාඨමාලා ව්‍යාපෘතිය

ඔස්ට්‍රේලියානු මධ්‍යම රජයේ උසස් අධ්‍යාපන වැඩසටහනේ Microcredentials පාඨමාලා නියමු වැඩසටහනේ පළමු වටය දක්වා ලැබුණු පාඨමාලා සම්බන්ධ අයදුම්පත් 90කට අධික සංඛ්‍යාවකින් පාඨමාලා 28 තෝරා ගෙන ඇති බවට ෆෙඩරල් අධ්‍යාපන අමාත්‍ය Jason Clare නිවේදනයක් නිකුත් කරමින් පැවසීය.

Microcredentials පාඨමාලා යනු කෙටි, රැකියාවට අදාළ ඉලක්ක කරගත් නිපුණතා වැඩි දියුණු කිරීමට සැලසුම් කර ඇති, නිශ්චිත අධ්‍යයන ක්ෂේත්‍රයක් කේන්ද්‍ර කරගත් පාඨමාලා වේ.

මෙහි නියමු වැඩසටහන 2022 දෙසැම්බරයේ දියත් කරන ලද අතර MicroCred Seeker වේදිකාව ඇතුළුව Microcredentials පාඨමාලා ප්‍රවර්ධනය කිරීම එහි එක් කාර්යයක් වේ.

MicroCred Seeker නැමති මෙම online වේදිකාවට ලියාපදිංචි අධ්‍යාපන සැපයුම්කරුවන් 56 දෙනෙකුගෙන් Microcredentials පාඨමාලා 425ක් ඇතුළත් වන අතර, ඔස්ට්‍රේලියානුවන්ට ඔවුන්ගේ වෘත්තීය ඉලක්ක සමඟ ගැලපෙන පාඨමාලා සෙවීමට සහ සංසන්දනය කිරීමට ඒ මගින් හැකි වේ.
ඔස්ට්‍රේලියාවේ තාවකලික වීසාවල සිටින ශ්‍රමිකයින්ව සූරාකෑම වැළක්වීම සඳහා මධ්‍යම රජයෙන් නීති ප්‍රතිසංස්කරණ යෝජනා

මෙම ලැයිස්තුවට උසස් අධ්‍යාපන සේවා සපයන්නන් 16ක් විසින් පිරිනමනු ලබන තාක්ෂණ, ඉංජිනේරු සහ තොරතුරු තාක්ෂණ පාඨමාලා 80කට වඩා ඇතුළත් වේ.

මුල්‍ය ප්‍රදාන විධිවිධාන පිළිබඳ කොන්දේසි අවසන් කිරීම සඳහා මධ්‍යම රජය දැන් මේ සම්බන්ධ සාර්ථක වූ විශ්ව විද්‍යාල 18 සමඟ මෙය ක්‍රියාවට නැංවීම සඳහා සම්බන්ධ වනු ඇත.

ඔස්ට්‍රේලියානු පුරවැසියන්ට සහ ස්ථිර පදිංචිය හිමි අයට මේ සඳහා අයදුම් කිරීමට හැකි බවද වාර්තා වේ. 
Microcredentials නියමු ව්‍යාපෘතියේ පිරිනමන පාඨ මාලා සහ ඒවා මෙහෙයවන විශ්ව විද්‍යාල

Field of national priority targeted:

Higher Education provider:

Intended microcredential course title:

Education

Australian Catholic University

Maths iSTEM

Education

Australian Catholic University

Science iSTEM

Education

Australian Catholic University

Phonics: Theory, research, differentiated instruction, and assessment

Natural and Physical Sciences

Central Queensland University

Food Science: Fermentation for Food and Beverage Product Development

Education

Charles Darwin University

The Pedagogy of Indigenous Knowledge Sharing through Creative and Cultural Practices

Health

Charles Sturt University

Fundamentals of Nuclear Science and Safety

Engineering and Related Technology

Curtin University

Net Zero Engineering Fundamentals

Information Technology

Curtin University

Infonet Security

Health

La Trobe University

Professional Certificate in Rural Nursing

Engineering and Related Technology

Murdoch University

Certificate in Strategic Decarbonisation Management

Information Technology

Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT University)

Cyber Security Foundations for Business Professionals

Education

Southern Cross University

Postgraduate Certificate in Teaching Mathematics for Out-Of-Field Teachers

Natural and Physical Sciences

The University of Western Australia

Einsteinian Physics for School Teachers

Natural and Physical Sciences

The University of Western Australia

Using R: Environmental and Agriculture Applications

Education

University of Canberra

Professional Certificate in Education (Adaptive Educational Leadership)

Education

University of Canberra

Professional Certificate in Education (Science of Learning)

Education

University of Canberra

Professional Certificate in Education (Middle School Leadership)

Engineering and Related Technology

University of New South Wales

Hydrogen Production for Electrical Engineers

Information Technology

University of South Australia

Professional Certificate in IT and Cloud Fundamentals

Engineering and Related Technology

University of Southern Queensland

Drone Mapping and Navigation Systems

Engineering and Related Technology

University of Southern Queensland

GIS for Professionals

Engineering and Related Technology

University of Tasmania

Timber Design for Residential Construction

Health

University of Tasmania

Cyber Security for Digital Health

Health

University of Tasmania

Digital Management for Health and Social Care

Engineering and Related Technology

University of Technology Sydney

Building Information Modelling (BIM) course

Information Technology

University of the Sunshine Coast

Inclusive Digital Design for Business

Health

Western Sydney University

Applied Disease Outbreak Management

Natural and Physical Sciences

Western Sydney University

Foundations of Environmental Sustainability

 


Published 16 June 2023
By Madhura Seneviratne
Source: SBS