ඔස්ට්රේලියාවේ තීරණාත්මක සහ වඩාත් ප්රමුඛතා කර්මාන්තවල නිපුණතා ශ්රමිකයින්ගේ අවශ්යතාව සපුරාලීම සඳහා microcredential පාඨමාලා 28ක් සැලසුම් කර ක්රියාත්මක කිරීමට වත්මන් ඔස්ට්රේලියානු මධ්යම රජය තීරණය කර තිබේ.
ඔස්ට්රේලියාව පුරා පිහිටි විශ්ව විද්යාල 18කින් මෙම microcredential පාඨමාලා හැදෑරීමට අවස්ථාව ලැබෙනු ඇත.
මධ්යම රජයේ Microcredentials පාඨමාලා ව්යාපෘතිය
ඔස්ට්රේලියානු මධ්යම රජයේ උසස් අධ්යාපන වැඩසටහනේ Microcredentials පාඨමාලා නියමු වැඩසටහනේ පළමු වටය දක්වා ලැබුණු පාඨමාලා සම්බන්ධ අයදුම්පත් 90කට අධික සංඛ්යාවකින් පාඨමාලා 28 තෝරා ගෙන ඇති බවට ෆෙඩරල් අධ්යාපන අමාත්ය Jason Clare නිවේදනයක් නිකුත් කරමින් පැවසීය.
තොරතුරු තාක්ෂණ, ඉංජිනේරු, විද්යාව, සෞඛ්ය සහ අධ්යාපනය ඇතුළු ඔස්ට්රේලියාවේ මේ වන විට ඇති ප්රමුඛතා ක්ෂේත්රවල පාඨමාලා සංවර්ධනයට සහාය වීම සඳහා ඩොලර් මිලියන 18.5ක් මෙහිදී මධ්යම රජය විසින් ලබා දෙනු ඇත.
Microcredentials පාඨමාලා යනු කෙටි, රැකියාවට අදාළ ඉලක්ක කරගත් නිපුණතා වැඩි දියුණු කිරීමට සැලසුම් කර ඇති, නිශ්චිත අධ්යයන ක්ෂේත්රයක් කේන්ද්ර කරගත් පාඨමාලා වේ.
මෙහි නියමු වැඩසටහන 2022 දෙසැම්බරයේ දියත් කරන ලද අතර MicroCred Seeker වේදිකාව ඇතුළුව Microcredentials පාඨමාලා ප්රවර්ධනය කිරීම එහි එක් කාර්යයක් වේ.
MicroCred Seeker නැමති මෙම online වේදිකාවට ලියාපදිංචි අධ්යාපන සැපයුම්කරුවන් 56 දෙනෙකුගෙන් Microcredentials පාඨමාලා 425ක් ඇතුළත් වන අතර, ඔස්ට්රේලියානුවන්ට ඔවුන්ගේ වෘත්තීය ඉලක්ක සමඟ ගැලපෙන පාඨමාලා සෙවීමට සහ සංසන්දනය කිරීමට ඒ මගින් හැකි වේ.
මෙම ලැයිස්තුවට උසස් අධ්යාපන සේවා සපයන්නන් 16ක් විසින් පිරිනමනු ලබන තාක්ෂණ, ඉංජිනේරු සහ තොරතුරු තාක්ෂණ පාඨමාලා 80කට වඩා ඇතුළත් වේ.
මුල්ය ප්රදාන විධිවිධාන පිළිබඳ කොන්දේසි අවසන් කිරීම සඳහා මධ්යම රජය දැන් මේ සම්බන්ධ සාර්ථක වූ විශ්ව විද්යාල 18 සමඟ මෙය ක්රියාවට නැංවීම සඳහා සම්බන්ධ වනු ඇත.
ඔස්ට්රේලියානු පුරවැසියන්ට සහ ස්ථිර පදිංචිය හිමි අයට මේ සඳහා අයදුම් කිරීමට හැකි බවද වාර්තා වේ.
Microcredentials නියමු ව්යාපෘතියේ පිරිනමන පාඨ මාලා සහ ඒවා මෙහෙයවන විශ්ව විද්යාල
|Field of national priority targeted:
|Higher Education provider:
|Intended microcredential course title:
|Education
|Australian Catholic University
|Maths iSTEM
|Education
|Australian Catholic University
|Science iSTEM
|Education
|Australian Catholic University
|Phonics: Theory, research, differentiated instruction, and assessment
|Natural and Physical Sciences
|Central Queensland University
|Food Science: Fermentation for Food and Beverage Product Development
|Education
|Charles Darwin University
|The Pedagogy of Indigenous Knowledge Sharing through Creative and Cultural Practices
|Health
|Charles Sturt University
|Fundamentals of Nuclear Science and Safety
|Engineering and Related Technology
|Curtin University
|Net Zero Engineering Fundamentals
|Information Technology
|Curtin University
|Infonet Security
|Health
|La Trobe University
|Professional Certificate in Rural Nursing
|Engineering and Related Technology
|Murdoch University
|Certificate in Strategic Decarbonisation Management
|Information Technology
|Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT University)
|Cyber Security Foundations for Business Professionals
|Education
|Southern Cross University
|Postgraduate Certificate in Teaching Mathematics for Out-Of-Field Teachers
|Natural and Physical Sciences
|The University of Western Australia
|Einsteinian Physics for School Teachers
|Natural and Physical Sciences
|The University of Western Australia
|Using R: Environmental and Agriculture Applications
|Education
|University of Canberra
|Professional Certificate in Education (Adaptive Educational Leadership)
|Education
|University of Canberra
|Professional Certificate in Education (Science of Learning)
|Education
|University of Canberra
|Professional Certificate in Education (Middle School Leadership)
|Engineering and Related Technology
|University of New South Wales
|Hydrogen Production for Electrical Engineers
|Information Technology
|University of South Australia
|Professional Certificate in IT and Cloud Fundamentals
|Engineering and Related Technology
|University of Southern Queensland
|Drone Mapping and Navigation Systems
|Engineering and Related Technology
|University of Southern Queensland
|GIS for Professionals
|Engineering and Related Technology
|University of Tasmania
|Timber Design for Residential Construction
|Health
|University of Tasmania
|Cyber Security for Digital Health
|Health
|University of Tasmania
|Digital Management for Health and Social Care
|Engineering and Related Technology
|University of Technology Sydney
|Building Information Modelling (BIM) course
|Information Technology
|University of the Sunshine Coast
|Inclusive Digital Design for Business
|Health
|Western Sydney University
|Applied Disease Outbreak Management
|Natural and Physical Sciences
|Western Sydney University
|Foundations of Environmental Sustainability