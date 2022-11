SBS sida looga daawado FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ si toosa oo bilsaasha.

Ka fiirso SBS iyo SBS On Demand ciyaar kasta oo FIFA World Cup 2022, si toosa oo bilaasha.





Koobka Adduunka ee FIFA 2022ᵀᴹ wuxuu bilaabmayaa November 21, 2022 , wuxuuna noqon doonaa baahinta bilaashka ah ee hawada ku jirta ee SBS gudaha Australia.





Dhammaan 64-ka ciyaarood ee Qatar waxa la soo bandhigi doonaa si toos ah oo bilaash ah, iyadoo siddeed ciyaarood oo toos ah laga daawan doono SBS VICELAND.







Goorta uu FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ bilaabani

FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ wuxuu bilaaban 21 November, waxaana xuquuqda siidayntiisa si gaara u yeelatay SBS, iyadoo si toosa oo bilaasha Australia uga baahineysa.



Koobka Adduunka ee FIFA 2022ᵀᴹ Taariikhaha iyo Waqtiyada.

Xaflada furitaanka ayaa dhacaysa ka hor kulanka furitaanka tartanka ee u dhaxeeya Qatar oo marti galinaysa iyo xulka ay isku kooxda yihiin ee Ecuador. Wareega group-yada ayaa socon doona ilaa ciyaarta ugu danbeysa ee u dhaxaysa Serbia iyo Switzerland December 3 (AEDT).





Sidan ayeyna u qabsoomeysaa:



Group Stage: November 21 - December 3

Round of 16: December 4 - 7

Quarter-Finals: December 10 - 11

Semi-Finals: December 14 - 15

3rd vs 4th playoff: December 18

World Cup Final: December 19

Kafiirso FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ TV

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will take place in Qatar Source: Getty / Getty Images SBS iyo SBS VICELAND ayaa noqonaya kuwa si gaara oo bilaasha Australia ugu soo baahiya 64-ta ciyaarood , iyadoo guud ahaan 500 ee saacadood ee FIFA World Cup tartankiisa laga sii dayni doono labadan kanaal.





Marka laga soo tago tabinta ciyaarta tooska ah ee dhammaan 64-ka ciyaar - sideed ka mid ah waxaa lagu soo bandhigi doonaa SBS VICELAND - waxyaabaha aan bixinayno waxaa ka mid noqon doona Bandhigyada Hordhaca ee TV-ga Adduunka ee Maalinlaha ah, Ciyaaraha caadiga ah ee Koobka Adduunka iyo ku celiska Qatar 2022.





Kulamo badan ayaa noqon doona waqtiyo uwanaagsan taageerayaasha Australia, iyadoo todobo ciyaarood ee heerka kooxaha ay bilaaban doonaan inta lagu jiro waqtiga ugu wanaagsan 9pm (AEDT) iyo 20 kulan heerka kooxaha oo bilaaban doona 6am (AEDT).



Bandhiga Maalinlaha ah ee Koobka Adduunka iyo Bandhiga Hordhaca ee TV-ga FIFA

Bandhigga maalinlaha ah ee Koobka Adduunka wuxuu noqon doonaa goob ay ku hakadaan dadka Australiyaanka ah si ay ula qabsadaan wax walba oo ka socda Koobka Adduunka ee FIFA maalin kasta .





Dhacdo kasta oo xiisa leh waxaa ku jiri doona xogo cusub, aragtiyo horudhac ah, falanqayn khabiir, waraysiyo gaar ah, iyo martida xiddigaha, iyo dhammaan wararkii ugu dambeeyay, aragtiyaha, iyo falcelinta gudaha ee Qatar, Australia iyo adduunka oo dhan. .





Bandhiga maalinlaha ah ee Koobka Adduunka waxa uu soo gali doonaa 5:30pm (AEDT) habeen walba SBS waxaana xigi doona bandhiga hordhaca ee TV-ga FIFA. Bixinta VOD-ka koowaad ee dhijitaalka ah ayaa la heli doonaa goor hore iyada oo loo sii marayo SBS On Demand.



Ciyaarihii hore ee FIFA World Cup

SBS On Demand waxa ay soo bandhigaysaa 25 ciyaarood oo heer caalami ah oo FIFA World Cup laga soo bilaabo 1986 ilaa 2018 si loogu ogolaado dhagaystayaashu inay dib u soo nooleeyaan qaar ka mid ah ciyaaraha ugu waaweyn ee kubada cagta.





Badanka ciyaarahaa hore waxaa sidoo kale laga baahin doonaa SBS iyo SBS VICELAND xiliga Koobka Aduunka.







Ka daawo 2022 FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ SBS On Demand

Samayso koontadaada SBS On Demand si aad ugu daawato dhammaan 64-ka ciyaar ee Koobka Adduunka ee FIFA 2022ᵀᴹ si toosa oo bilaash ah wakhti kasta iyo qalabka aad jeceshahay.





Si bilaash ah uga fiirso Koobka Adduunka adigoo isticmaalaya SBS On Demand website, TV-yada ku xiran ama Aabkayaga gudaha Apple App Store iyo Google Play Store.





Xarunta Koobka Adduunka ee SBS On Demand waxay siin doontaa dhagaystayaasha SBS dhamaan xarakaadka ciyaaraha Qatar, oo koobaysa baahinta tooska ah ee Ingiriisi iyo Carabi, ku celis buuxa, 25-daqiiqo kulan yar, 10-daqiiqo oo muhiim ah iyo saddex daqiiqo dhammaan 64 kulan.





Intaa waxaa dheer, mareegta cusub ee SBS Sport waxay noqon doontaa gurigaaga dhammaan waxyaabihii ugu dambeeyay ee lasoo muujiyey, wareysiyo, muuqaalo dheeri ah, warar, sheekooyin muuqaal ah, fikrado iyo dhammaan qodobbada ugu muhiimsan ee laga hadlayo Qatar 2022.





Ku celis buuxa

Daqiiqad yar oo xaraka ah ma ku dhaafayso koobka Qatar, iyadoo si buuxda loogu celinayo ciyaaraha tartamada ee ku baxaya English iyo Carabiba, oo ay ku jiraan bandhigyada istuudiyaha ka hor iyo bandhigyada kooxda baahinta xiddigaha ee SBS.





25-daqiiqo ciyaar kooban.

Iyadoo la tixgalinayo wakhtiga xaddidan ee daawadayaasha, xidhmooyin kooban oo 25-daqiiqo ah ayaa sidoo kale diyaar noqon doona ciyaar kasta oo tartanka ah.



Iftiiminta 10-daqiiqo oo dheeraada.

Isu dheeli tir haboon si looga dhex gaadho qodabada ugu muuqda ciyaarta ee sadexda daqiiqa ah iyo dheeraanta ciyaarta kooban ee 25 daqiiqa ah, waxa 10 daqiiqo dhacdooyin ciyaarta lasoo aruuriyey ayaa diyaar ku ah SBS On Demand dhamaan ciyaaraha koobka.



Iftiimin 3-daqiiqa ah.

Waxaa sidoo kale diyaara dhacdooyinka kooban ee ciyaar kasta oo Qatar 2022 ka dhacaysa, iyadoo daawadayaasha ay suura gal u noqoneyso fiirsashada xulka dhacdooyinka ciyaaraha si waliba haboon iyadoo 3-daqiiqa lagu aruuriyey diyaarna ay ku tahay barta SBS Sport iyo SBS On Demand.





Sidee looga sameeystaa koonto SBS On Demand.

Samaysiga Koonto SBS On Demand si buuxda waa bilaash. Waxaad raacaysaa talaabooyinka :



Open the On Demand app / website Select Log in / Sign Up Choose Create A New Account Enter your details, including: name, email address, gender and year of birth Select Create Account - you will then receive an email to confirm your new SBS account Explore our diverse catalogue of content and stream away!

How to watch the complete 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE – Full SBS schedule

Monday, November 21

Opening Ceremony + Group A - Qatar v Ecuador





2:00am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









2022 FIFA World Cup tournament preview





10:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Group B - England v Iran





11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Tuesday, November 22

Group A - Senegal v Netherlands





2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Group B - USA v Wales





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand









Group C - Argentina v Saudi Arabia





8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Group D - Denmark v Tunisia





11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Wednesday, November 23

Group C - Mexico v Poland





2:30am - 5am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Group D - France v Australia





5:00am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand









Group F - Morocco v Croatia





8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Group E - Germany v Japan





11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Thursday, November 24

Group E - Spain v Costa Rica





2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Group F - Belgium v Canada





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand









Group G - Switzerland v Cameroon





8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Group H - Uruguay v Korea Republic





11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Friday, November 25

Group H - Portugal v Ghana





2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Group G - Brazil v Serbia





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand









Group B - Wales v Iran





8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Group A - Qatar v Senegal





11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Saturday, November 26

Group A - Netherlands v Ecuador





2:30am - 5am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Group B - England v USA





5.30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand









Group D - Tunisia v Australia





7:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Group C - Poland v Saudi Arabia





11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Sunday, November 27

Group D - France v Denmark





2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Group C - Argentina v Mexico





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand









Group E - Japan v Costa Rica





8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Group F - Belgium v Morocco





11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Monday, November 28

Group F - Croatia v Canada





2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Group E - Spain v Germany





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Group G - Cameroon v Serbia





8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Group H - Korea Republic v Ghana





11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Tuesday, November 29

Group G - Brazil v Switzerland





2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Group H - Portugal v Uruguay





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Wednesday, November 30

Group A - Netherlands v Qatar





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Group A - Ecuador v Senegal





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand









Group B - Wales v England





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Group B - Iran v USA





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand









World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Thursday, December 1

Group D - Australia v Denmark





1:00am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Group D - Tunisia v France





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand









Group C - Poland v Argentina





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Group C - Saudi Arabia v Mexico





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand





World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Friday, December 2

Group F - Croatia v Belgium





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Group F - Canada v Morocco





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand









Group E - Japan v Spain





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Group E - Costa Rica v Germany





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand





World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Saturday, December 3

Group H - Korea Republic v Portugal





1.30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Group H - Ghana v Uruguay





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand









Group G - Cameroon v Brazil





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Group G - Serbia v Switzerland





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand









World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Sunday, December 4

Round of 16 - 1A v 2B





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Round of 16 - 1C v 2D





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Monday, December 5

Round of 16 - 1D v 2C





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Round of 16 - 1B v 2A





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Tuesday, December 6

Round of 16 - 1E v 2F





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Round of 16 - 1G v 2H





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Wednesday, December 7

Round of 16 - 1F v 2E





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Round of 16 - 1H v 2G





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Thursday, December 8

World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Friday, December 9

World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Saturday, December 10

Quarter-Final - 1E/2F v 1G/2H





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Quarter-Final - 1A/2B v 1C/2D





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Sunday, December 11

Quarter-Final - 1F/2E v 1H/2G





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Quarter-Final - 1B/2A v 1D/2C





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Monday, December 12

World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Tuesday, December 13

World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Wednesday, December 14

Semi-Final - QF2 v QF1





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Thursday, December 15

Semi-Final - QF4 v QF3





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Friday, December 16

World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Saturday, December 17

World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Sunday, December 18

Third-Place Play-off - Semi-Final Losers





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Monday, December 19

Final - Semi-Final Winners





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Schedule / timings are TBC, check your local guides



Listen with SBS Audio

Download the SBS Radio app Source: SBS

SBS Audio

All matches will be available in English and Arabic, with up to 2 additional languages streams via SBS Audio .



Social Media