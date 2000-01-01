SBS Language
Language
Voice Referendum
04:21
Sidee aftida looga qaadaa Australia?
Erayada aftida codka lagu siinayo dadka dalka loogu yimid oo lagu dhawaaqay
Follow SBS Somali
facebook
Download our apps
SBS Audio
iOS
Android
SBS On Demand
iOS
Android
Listen to our podcasts
SBS Somali
Independent news and stories connecting you to life in Australia and Somali-speaking Australians.
SBS Learn English
Ease into the English language and Australian culture.
Get the latest with our exclusive in-language podcasts on your favourite podcast apps
Watch on SBS
Somali News
Watch in onDemand
Watch now