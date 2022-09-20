Aaskii Queen Elizabeth II .

The Chinese delegation (on raised platform right of coffin) view the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, lying in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, London Credit: Joe Giddens/PA
Published 20 September 2022 at 8:19pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Mohamed A Madar.
Source: SBS
Malintii Insiinta 19 September 2022 ayaa boqorad Elizabeth II la aasay, kadib 11 maalmood geerideedii, halkaas oo loo dhigay aas ay kasoo qayb galeen madax badan oo caalamka ka kala socday.
