Aaskii Queen Elizabeth II .

Queen Elizabeth II death

The Chinese delegation (on raised platform right of coffin) view the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, lying in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, London Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

Published 20 September 2022 at 8:19pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Mohamed A Madar.
Malintii Insiinta 19 September 2022 ayaa boqorad Elizabeth II la aasay, kadib 11 maalmood geerideedii, halkaas oo loo dhigay aas ay kasoo qayb galeen madax badan oo caalamka ka kala socday.

