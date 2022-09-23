AFL oo mar kale lugaha kula jirta eedo cunsurinimo
Hawthorn Hawks signage at the clubs headquarters in Melbourne, Wednesday, September 21, 2022. The AFL says an external review has revealed allegations of "extremely serious" historical racism incidents at the Hawthorn Football Club. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / JOEL CARRETT/AAPIMAGE
Published 23 September 2022 at 3:56pm
Presented by Hassan Jama
Source: SBS
Kooxda kubada AFLka Hawthorn ayaa lagu eedeeyay cunsuriyad lagula kacay cayaartow ka soo jeeda dadka dalka loogu yimid.



