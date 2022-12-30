SBS Afsomali

Cayaartowga caanka ahaa ee Pelle oo geeriyooday

SBS Afsomali

Brazil 1954

Source: Getty

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 December 2022 at 4:32pm
Source: SBS

Cayaartowgii ugu caansanaa aduunka Pele oo geeriyooday

Published 30 December 2022 at 4:32pm
Source: SBS
Cayaartowga caanka ahaa ee Pelle oo geeriyooday
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS Digital Radio

SBS Somali full program 28 December 2022

Somali government soldiers in Afgoye

Wararkii ugu danbeeyay ee Soomaaliya

Russia Ukraine War

Dhacdooyinkii ugu waaweynaa sanadkan 2022

Anaab Roble.png

Anaab Roble: Community Voices Program