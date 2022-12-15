SBS Afsomali

Ciyaartii France iyo Morocco iyo sida wax u dhaceen.

France v Morocco - FIFA World Cup 2022 - Semi Final - Al Bayt Stadium

France's Randal Kolo Muani scores their side's second goal of the game during the FIFA World Cup Semi-Final match at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. Picture date: Wednesday December 14, 2022.. See PA story WORLDCUP France. Photo credit should read: Adam Davy/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder. Credit: Adam Davy/PA/Alamy

Published 15 December 2022 at 6:59pm
Ciyaartii France iyo Morocco, oo ay ku raysay France 2-0, iyadoo France ay finalka la ciyaari doonto Argentina, halka Morocco ay Semifinalka ay Croatia.

Source: SBS
