SBS Somali full program 24 Feb 2023

SBS Somali full program 24 Feb 2023Play55:30DAB+ Digital Radio Credit: Photo By Isam J.Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (50.81MB) Idaacadii u danbaysay oo ka kooban warar iyo warbixinoSBS Somali full program 24 Feb 2023ShareLatest podcast episodesXafiiskii adeegyada saraha dhaadheer oo dib loo furayRa'iisul Wasaare Xamsa oo furay shirka hay'adaha dhaqaalaha Soomaaliya.Somali Program, Friday 17.How to protect your retirement fund, find lost super and what to do if moving overseas