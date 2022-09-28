Warkii u danbeeyay ee xogta macaamiisha Optus oo loo dhacay
Optus customers' private information could be compromised after a cyber attack hit the phone and internet provider. Source: AAP / BIANCA DE MARCHI/AAPIMAGE
Published 28 September 2022 at 4:39pm
Presented by Hassan Jama
Source: SBS
Koox la sheegay inay ka danbaysay xadgudubkii macluumaadka macaamiisha Optus ayaa sheegay inay joojiyeen dalabkoodi ahaa madax furashada ayna hadda tirtireen gabi ahaanba macluumaadkii ay xadeen .
