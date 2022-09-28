SBS Afsomali

Warkii u danbeeyay ee xogta macaamiisha Optus oo loo dhacay

SBS Afsomali

OPTUS STOCK

Optus customers' private information could be compromised after a cyber attack hit the phone and internet provider. Source: AAP / BIANCA DE MARCHI/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 September 2022 at 4:39pm
Presented by Hassan Jama
Source: SBS

Koox la sheegay inay ka danbaysay xadgudubkii macluumaadka macaamiisha Optus ayaa sheegay inay joojiyeen dalabkoodi ahaa madax furashada ayna hadda tirtireen gabi ahaanba macluumaadkii ay xadeen .

Published 28 September 2022 at 4:39pm
Presented by Hassan Jama
Source: SBS
Warkii u danbeeyay ee xogta macaamiisha Optus oo loo dhacay
Share

Latest podcast episodes

For many in Australia, turning 18 coincides with the end of formal schooling. sg 1.jfif

Maxaa dhaca marka ilmahaagu 18 jir noqdaan dalkan Australia?

Somali government soldiers in Afgoye

Wararkii u danbeeyay ee Soomaaliya

Dad's Radio

Barnaamujkii Jimcaha oo dhamaystiran

War

Wararkii u danbeeyay dagaalada Al-Shabaab lagula dagaalamayo