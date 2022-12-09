World Cup: is-araga 8 kooxood oo bilaabanaya subaxa Sabtida
Morocco's players celebrate after winning the World Cup, Knockout stage against Spain at Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan city, Qatar on Dec.6, 2022. Morocco earned a 3-0 penalty win over Spain after it finished 0-0 after extra time and Morocco has made history with a World Cup victory over Spain. ( The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images ) Credit: Keita Iijima/AP
8 kooxood oo isugu soo haray Koobka Aduunka ayaa fooda isdaraya laga bilaabo barito oo Sabti ah. Yaad taageersan tahay?
Published 9 December 2022 at 4:06pm
Source: SBS
