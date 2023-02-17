Xaaladihii ugu danbeeyey ee dhulgariikii Turkiga iyo Syria.

Turkey Earthquake - Mesut Hancer

TOPSHOT - Mesut Hancer holds the hand of his 15-year-old daughter Irmak, who died in the earthquake in Kahramanmaras, close to the quake's epicentre, the day after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country's southeast, on February 7, 2023. Source: AFP / ADEM ALTAN/AFP via Getty Images

Xaaladaha dhimashada ee dhulgariirkii Turkiga iyo Syria ayaa weli sare usii socda. Dhinaca kale iyadoo waqti dheer laga joogo tan iyo waqtigii uu dhulgariirku dhacay hadana weli dad nool ayaa lasoo saaray.

Earthquake in Kahramanmaras, Turkey - 14 Feb 2023

Dhimashada dhulgariirkii Turkiga iyo Syria oo sare usii kaceysa iyo warar kale

