World Cup history awaits as Spain fans serve up paella and passion

Key Points The Spanish women's football team has made history and will play in the final of the World Cup against England this Sunday in Sydney.

According to the 2021 Census, there are more than 17,000 people in Australia who were born in Spain.

Spanish fans say they will celebrate the final with fun, food and family.

When Spain beat Sweden 2-1 in the semifinal of the 2023 Women's World Cup, 'La Roja' fans rejoiced around Australia.





“My daughter is amazed to see a World Cup here, in her country, and to see Spain in the final,” says Rubén López Mesa, a chef who works for a not-for-profit enterprise promoting Spanish cuisine worldwide.



Rubén López Mesa prepares a paella. Credit: Supplied In addition to his culinary expertise, Rubén is the coach of the mixed football team “Los Rebeldes”, for whom his 10-year-old daughter Isabel plays.





The league is made up of boys and girls from Orange - around 250km west of Sydney - who train once a week and compete every Saturday.



Meet "Los Rebeldes", a mixed boys and girls football team in Orange. Credit: Supplied Despite Orange's considerable distance from Sydney - the setting of much of the World Cup drama and excitement - Rubén says the passion for football is obvious among the new generation.





“The nicest thing is that with children, there is no gender difference, it's football and that's it,” he says.



For Sunday's final, the chef plans to bring together a group of about 20 people at his home, including non-Spanish neighbours and friends, to enjoy the game on a projector alongside some wholesome traditional Spanish tucker.





“We'll make it casual, mixing the joys of football and culture," he says.





“We'll have lots of dishes with ham and anchovies, and we´ll make some gildas [typical Spanish pinchos], with chicken and vegetarian paellas, over a late-night dinner, the way Spaniards like to do it,” says the chef.



Australians love having dishes full of different flavours and colours, so we'll put our culture on the table for that night. Spanish chef Rubén López Mesa

Final fever

While the number of people living in Australia who were born in Spain surpasses 17,000, the number of people claiming Spanish ancestry in Australia is much higher (128,693), according to the 2021 Census.





The World Cup has aroused passions across the country, with many city councils installing public screens so that fans can follow the game.





But for Paloma Fernández, a football player for 30 years, watching the game on television is not the ideal way to enjoy her favourite game.





Paloma, who hails from Seville and lives in Brisbane, has bought tickets to see the final in Sydney, but she is now struggling to find last-minute flights and accommodation.



Paloma Fernández (right) with her children. Credit: Supplied “I'm crossing my fingers to be able to go,” Paloma tells SBS Spanish.





She says the opportunity to see Spain in the final of a Women's World Cup fills her with "hope and inspiration".





Paloma played futsal as a defender in Spain, and when she arrived in Australia five years ago she began playing for Western Spirit Football Club in Brisbane.





“The first week I set foot in Australia, I looked for a football team and they were the first to respond to me.





"I love watching women play because they are fulfilling the dream that many of us are trying to achieve, it has been the dream of my whole life"





Now she is instilling the same passion in her three-year-old daughter, Paloma, and her 18-month-old toddler.



[My children] have already gone to four games, have cheered, and gone without sleep... But in this house we are all obsessed with football. My husband is Australian, but when it comes to football he is another Spaniard. Paloma Fernandez

If they don't make it to Sydney, Paloma plans to invite nearly 50 female members of her club, to her home.



Paloma Fernández Credit: Supplied

'Show our colours'

Plenty of fans won't be lucky enough to go to the stadium.





Tania Delgado plans to watch from a bar in Sydney where there´s a big screen and where they are allowed to decorate the whole place with the colours of the team.



We are going to wear flags, many painted by the children. We'll have music, we'll make an order for pizzas. Since we're not going to the stadium, it's the best option. Tania Delgado

During the tournament, Tania says she and her group of friends were following games from a campsite using a VPN connection that allowed them to receive a broadcast with Spanish commentary.





“The broadcast was in Spanish, and it cheered us on even more,” the Real Madrid fan says.



One of the daughters of Tania Delgado. Credit: Supplied Despite how difficult it is to get tickets at this late stage of the tournament, many fans are not giving up.





Irene Lalana is a Madrilenian who lives in Brisbane and has been trying for several days to secure tickets to watch the game from the stands of Stadium Australia.





“We've been trying to get tickets for two days by all means. There is an official resale on the same FIFA page, but it's very complicated because as soon as the tickets become available, they disappear almost instantly.”



Tania Delgados' family enjoy a traditional Spanish dinner. Credit: Supplied Irene is also a member of the organising committee of The Australian Spanish Socio-Cultural Association (TASSCA).





The group has been calling on the Spanish community in Brisbane to cheer on the team at the fanzone in Southbank, where they expect record crowds.





“We've been telling people to come join us in the grass area, where there is more atmosphere, we´ll be painting ourselves in red and yellow, and bringing our red and yellow outfits," she says.





“It's expected to get really busy and full so they've put one more screen.”



It's a little late for the families, but we're going to be there, because the girls are making history for Spain, we have to support the sport at this highest level. Irena Lalona

Spain sealed its ticket on Tuesday by defeating Sweden 2-1, and the match on Sunday (20 August) will feature two teams who have never made a Women's World Cup final before.





Australia will face Sweden on Saturday in a playoff for third place.

