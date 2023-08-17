Support for women's football has never been higher. Here's how to keep watching

After the whistle blew on the Matildas' 3-1 defeat to England in the Women's World Cup semi-final, the team didn't break down or disappear.





There were tears, hugs and commotion but the team gathered together in a heart-shaped huddle to debrief. For some users commenting on Instagram, the shape was a metaphor for how the tournament captured Australia's hearts.





The match reached an incredible 11.15 million people nationally, and was one of the most watched events in Australian television history.





It held an average audience of 7.13 million, making it the most-watched TV program since OzTAM measurement started in 2001.



It broke a record for streaming viewers, with 957,000 viewers on 7plus. The final figure is likely to be higher, with OzTAM numbers not including out-of-home viewing at pubs, live sites and stadiums.





Cathy Freeman's iconic 400-metre final at the Sydney Olympics reportedly attracted a record 8.8 million viewers, although data was not tracked in 2000.





In 2022 it was reported that Ash Barty’s Australian Open win against Danielle Collins from the United States attracted a peak of 4.2 million viewers and an average of 3.6 million.





These audience numbers, and even those from the Matildas' two previous games - their Saturday night quarter-final match against France and round of 16 game against Denmark earlier in the month - are each higher than those of last year's AFL grand final or the State of Origin.



UK press lauded England's Lionesses for qualifying for their first Women's World Cup final, which will see them take on Spain on Sunday night.





But the Daily Mail's front page rubbed salt in Matildas supporters' wounds with the headline: "We've waltzed past the Matildas, now bring on Spain's red fury".





"Weeping Matildas: Lionesses reach historic World Cup final after mauling Aussies 3-1," is how the Independent covered it online.





The BBC reported on "How England crashed Australia's party" to qualify for the final and take the wind out of the host nation's sails.



The Matildas have urged for more financial and public support to continue for women's football and women's sport in general. Here are some ways people can continue to get involved.



How to watch the A-League Women

In good news, there's a whole season's worth of women's domestic football about to kick off in Australia. The top flight, the A-League Women, will start on the weekend of 13-15 October and run until May.





The league has been extended to a 22-game regular season upon the introduction of Central Coast Mariners, while defending champions Sydney FC will try to claim back-to-back titles.



The Matildas have come a long way since their first official game in 1978. It's an opportunity to watch the next Matildas: every player in the current squad has spent time playing in the A-League Women and Alex Chidiac, Cortnee Vine and Clare Hunt are high-profile current signings.





Channel 10 owns the broadcast rights as part of a five-year deal signed in 2021, while games are played in every capital city except Darwin, as well as Wollongong, the Central Coast and Newcastle.





Buying tickets and merchandise, watching matches and sharing the hype on social media can all help the clubs and leagues grow, though it has less impact than investment from sponsors.



How to watch the Matildas overseas

Australia's biggest football stars don't play club football here, having moved overseas for longer seasons, better pay and more competitive and challenging leagues.





Sam Kerr, Steph Catley, Caitlin Foord, Alanna Kennedy, Mary Fowler, Tegan Micah, Mackenzie Arnold, Kyah Simon and Lydia Williams all play in England's top competition - the Women's Super League - which is broadcast in Australia on Optus Sport.





Ellie Carpenter plays for Olympique Lyonnais who have qualified for the UEFA Women's Champions League, which is broadcast in Australia on the online platform DAZN.



How to get into playing football

Football Australia has resources for those wanting to get involved in playing and supporting grassroots football, including a directory for where the nearest club is.





Footballers of all ages, along with coaches, referees and volunteers, can all find more information on how and where to register.



