The Matildas hope this World Cup is 'just the beginning' of investment in women's football

Reeling from the heartbreak of falling short in the Women's World Cup semi-finals, the Matildas believe the tournament will have an important legacy.





They're hoping to pick themselves up and beat Sweden in Saturday's third-place play-off game to ensure they don't leave their home tournament empty-handed.





Australia's run that has captured the nation was brought to a screeching halt in Wednesday's devastating 3-1 loss to England .



But they're urging Australians to keep the support for women's football going after the tournament and calling for more funding.





Vice-captain Steph Catley said the support shown for Australia has "changed the women's game forever".





"I'm getting emotional now just coming to the ground and seeing the thousands of people, flocking into the stadiums, waving at the bus, you see the full pubs and people watching the game.





"What we've seen on social media, what we're seeing in the crowd, you can just see that it's changed ... and for women's sport in general, people are seeing it for what it is."





But she echoed a statement from captain Sam Kerr that the sport needs more funding at all levels.





"I can only speak for the Matildas. We need funding in our development. We need funding in our grassroots. We need funding. We need funding everywhere," Kerr said.



The Matildas have been praised for their efforts in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and bringing women's sport into the mainstream in Australia. Source: Getty / Cameron Spencer Catley said that for football in general in Australia "is very much not funded the way it should be."





"There's no argument now that people aren't interested. People are interested. The numbers are there. Kids are playing. People want to be watching the sport.





"So yeah, hopefully, this has just been enough to prove that and to create the argument and to improve facilities, improve standards for women in football, football in general."





Attacker Emily van Egmond added: "My message is that I hope that this is just the beginning and that they continue to support this team.





"Because, like we see, if you invest in women's football, you can see the growth of it, and hopefully this is just the start."



Midfielder Katrina Gorry urged fans not to desert women's football after the World Cup.





"It's been absolutely incredible to be on home soil for a World Cup," Gorry said.





"The supporters that have been with us from day one and everyone else that has jumped on board to watch this beautiful game.





"The shift in Australian football has just been incredible.





"We've loved every minute of it. From getting off the plane to walking out of our hotel; Australia, we love you. I hope we've made you proud.



Fans at Melbourne's Federation Square riding the highs and lows of Australia's Women's World Cup run. Source: Getty / Diego Fedele "There's still so much to go for. Don't jump off the bandwagon now, keep on coming and I'm sure we'll make you proud."





The Australian Professional Leagues (APL) is pushing for government funding of more than $12 million to help the A-League Women capitalise on the Matildas' magical Women's World Cup run.





The APL's submission aims for $10.2 million of investment from the league and clubs to be matched by $12.2 million from the federal government.





Plans include expansion of the ALW, signing Matildas marquee players, boosting broadcast deals and putting on major events including all-star games.





There is also a push for a professional development fund and creating pathways for female coaches, along with greater engagement with community football.





"We're not asking for outlandish things," APL chief executive Danny Townsend told AAP.



"There's commitments to a stadium in Tasmania for AFL to the tune of hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars.





"We're not asking for anywhere near that to shore up the future of the biggest participation sport in the country that is enjoying a moment in the sun on the global stage like no other for women's sport in its history.





"Our ask is genuine, it's authentic in the way we've gone about it. And the feedback we've got from the politicians is everything in that submission makes perfect sense and should be delivered as part of this legacy.





"But that commitment is something we haven't had confirmed to this point."





Townsend said the league's absence from promised funding to date was a "glaring omission".





"It should be concerning to all those people that are supporting the Matildas," he said.



