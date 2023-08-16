Sam Kerr pays tribute to 'amazing' teammates and fans after heartbreaking loss to England

England may have beaten the Matildas in their semi-final match in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup but the team has made history.

Head coach Tony Gustavsson of Australia hugs Sam Kerr after the FIFA Women's World Cup semifinal between Australia and England

Coach Tony Gustavsson said Kerr was beating herself up for her failure to get the Matildas back into the game. Source: SIPA USA / Bildbyran/Sipa USA

Key Points
  • The Matildas lost by two goals to England in their semi-final match.
  • Australia will play Sweden on Saturday for third place.
  • The Matildas coach said England had a better night.
The Australian team will play Sweden on Saturday night to vie for third place in the tournament.
READ MORE

Suddenly a sports fan: Why the Women's World Cup has converted many of us

Matildas captain Sam Kerr made her return to the starting 11 in their semi-final game on Wednesday night and even put the team on the board to bring the game to 1-1 early in the second half.

It wasn't enough though, with England scoring two more goals.

Kerr had started on the bench in the past two games after missing the early stages of the World Cup due to injury.

"All I can think about is disappointment right now," Kerr told reporters when asked about her goal.
"I think that's kind of the only thing that's keeping me smiling right now, is the way that we've inspired the nation, everyone's got behind us.

"The tournament's been amazing, every single team, player, person that's visited has said how beautiful our country is.

"So I think for us, it's been hopefully life-changing for women's football in Australia."
Kerr had a number of chances late in the game to draw Australia level but the Matildas skipper was unable to convert, blasting one over the bar and having another cleared off the line.

Coach Tony Gustavsson said Kerr was beating herself up for her failure to get the Matildas back into the game.

Gustavsson conceded that England "had a better night" than his team.

"We had a chance for 2-2 and a couple of minutes later it was 3-1. It was one of those games, unfortunately," he told reporters after the game," he said.

"You have to understand that you sometimes play against a team that have a better night, and I think England had a better night than us."
The Matildas have already come further than any other Australian team, male or female, in a football World Cup.

In 2006, the Socceroos broke a 32-year drought to
make it into the World Cup
. They made it to the Round of 16 that year and had a similar level of success
in 2022.

During their 2023 world cup journey the Matildas have won over new fans and broke records for audience numbers tuning in to watch their games.

Their previous game saw the biggest television audience for a sporting event in almost two decades and interest in Wednesday night's game was similarly high.

Katrina Gorry may not have been able to celebrate a win but the match did mark her 100th played for the Matildas and was also played on her daughter Harper's second birthday.
READ MORE

Spain's players revolted against him last year. Now he's coaching them in the World Cup final

Sweden, who lost by one goal to Spain in their previous game will meet the Matildas in Brisbane to decide third place.

The champion will be determined on Sunday, when Spain and England play at Stadium Australia in Sydney.
3 min read
Published 17 August 2023 6:54am
By Aleisha Orr
Source: SBS, AAP

