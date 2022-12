Abuelas de Plaza de Mayo encuentran a otro niño robado durante la dictadura en Argentina

Estela de Carlotto, who heads Abuelas, hugs other activists at their offices at the former torture center ESMA in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo announced the identification of a new grandson -number 131-, who was taken from his mother as a newborn during the last military dictatorship ( 1976-1983). (AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano) Source: AP / Victor R. Caivano/AP