Voice Referendum
Jacinta Price es nombrada ministra para asuntos indígenas australianos tras reorganización en la oposición
06:36
Altos cargos liberales renuncian por la Voz Indígena al Parlamento
14:38
El impacto al Partido Liberal de la renuncia de Ken Wyatt, antiguo Ministro de los Aborígenes Australianos
13:26
Noticias SBS Spanish | 6 abril 2023
12:56
Noticias SBS Spanish | 5 abril 2023
53:11
“A la Australia del siglo XXI le corresponde marcar la diferencia en el trato a sus pueblos indígenas”
Australia anuncia la pregunta que podría ir a referendo para incluir La Voz Indígena al Parlamento
¿Cuándo se celebrará el referéndum para incluir una Voz Indígena al Parlamento?
15:45
La Voz indígena y los problemas económicos marcan el reinicio del Parlamento en Australia
13:54
"No nos han consultado": migrantes rechazan mención en Constitución con indígenas australianos
10:10
Primer ministro visita a los isleños del Estrecho de Torres para avanzar en la Voz indígena al Parlamento
14:39
Garma 2022: Epidemióloga latina vive “momento histórico” en el corazón de la cultura indígena australiana
