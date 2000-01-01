Voice Referendum

Jacinta Price es nombrada ministra para asuntos indígenas australianos tras reorganización en la oposición

06:36

Altos cargos liberales renuncian por la Voz Indígena al Parlamento

14:38

El impacto al Partido Liberal de la renuncia de Ken Wyatt, antiguo Ministro de los Aborígenes Australianos

13:26

Noticias SBS Spanish | 6 abril 2023

12:56

Noticias SBS Spanish | 5 abril 2023

53:11

“A la Australia del siglo XXI le corresponde marcar la diferencia en el trato a sus pueblos indígenas”

Australia anuncia la pregunta que podría ir a referendo para incluir La Voz Indígena al Parlamento

¿Cuándo se celebrará el referéndum para incluir una Voz Indígena al Parlamento?

15:45

La Voz indígena y los problemas económicos marcan el reinicio del Parlamento en Australia

13:54

"No nos han consultado": migrantes rechazan mención en Constitución con indígenas australianos

10:10

Primer ministro visita a los isleños del Estrecho de Torres para avanzar en la Voz indígena al Parlamento

14:39

Garma 2022: Epidemióloga latina vive “momento histórico” en el corazón de la cultura indígena australiana

12