Joven rescatado de una cueva en Tailandia, muere en Gran Bretaña a los 17 años

Relatives of Duangphet "Dom" Phromthep, one of the boys rescued from the flooded cave in northern Thailand, greet him as he arrives home in the Mae Sai district, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand, July 18, 2018. Duangphet has died in England where he was attending a sports academy, the Thai foundation sponsoring his studies confirmed Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit, File) Source: AP / Sakchai Lalit/AP