Bolivia suspende la exportación de alimentos en medio de una huelga opositora en Santa Cruz

epa10269933 People march to request that the population census be carried out in 2023, in Cochabamba, Bolivia, 27 October 2022. Citizen organizations led by the Civic Committee of Cochabamba marched this 27 October in that city in central Bolivia to request that the population and housing census be carried out in 2023 to guarantee the development of all regions. EPA/Jorge Abrego Source: EFE / Jorge Abrego/EPA