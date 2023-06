FILE - American Airlines pilot captain Pete Gamble, left, and first officer John Konstanzer conduct a pre-flight check in the cockpit of a Boeing 737 Max jet before taking off from Dallas Fort Worth airport on Dec. 2, 2020, in Grapevine, Texas. U.S. officials said Wednesday, June 14, 2023, that they will require new airline planes built after mid-2025 to have a second barrier to make it harder for passengers to break into the cockpit when the main door is open. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File) Source: AP / LM Otero/AP