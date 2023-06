Enviado especial del gobierno de Colombia habla sobre los diálogos de paz con el ELN en medio de crisis

epa10362423 The ELN negotiator Aureliano Carbonell (L) greets the member of the Colombian government negotiating team, Senator Ivan Cepeda, during the closing of the first cycle of talks, in Caracas, Venezuela, 12 December 2022. Mexico will host the second round of negotiations between the Colombian government and the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla, which closed the first cycle on Monday in Caracas, after 21 days of talks, and which will resume next January. EPA/Miguel Gutierrez Source: EFE / Miguel Gutierrez/EPA