El comercial del cordero: La tenua línea entre la corrección política y el humor

Published 12 January 2016 at 2:19pm
Available in other languages

Media producer and manager Loeby Fernández Lovato explains about the marketing strategy, the impact of this kind of message and the use of humour in ads

El productor y gerente de medios de comunicación Loeby Fernández Lovato no explica sobre las estrategias de mercadeo, el impacto de este tipo de mensajes y el uso del humor en la producción de comerciales

