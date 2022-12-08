Pedro Castillo intenta disolver el congreso de Perú y termina destituido y preso

A handout photo made available by the Justice Administration Office showing the ousted Peruvian President Pedro Castillo (2-L) together with his former Prime Minister Anibal Torres (L), while he remains detained at the Prefecture of Lima, Peru, 07 December 2022. The ousted president of Peru, Pedro Castillo, was arrested this 07 December and is at the headquarters of the Lima Police prefecture, shortly after the plenary session of the Peruvian Congress dismissed the country's president Pedro Castillo for 'permanent moral incapacity' with 101 votes out of 130 in favor, after Castillo announced the dissolution of the Legislative Assembly and declared a government of emergency exception. EPA/Justice Administration Office Credit: Justice Administration Office HANDOUT/EPA