SBS en español

Pedro Castillo intenta disolver el congreso de Perú y termina destituido y preso

SBS en español

PERU CRISIS

A handout photo made available by the Justice Administration Office showing the ousted Peruvian President Pedro Castillo (2-L) together with his former Prime Minister Anibal Torres (L), while he remains detained at the Prefecture of Lima, Peru, 07 December 2022. The ousted president of Peru, Pedro Castillo, was arrested this 07 December and is at the headquarters of the Lima Police prefecture, shortly after the plenary session of the Peruvian Congress dismissed the country's president Pedro Castillo for 'permanent moral incapacity' with 101 votes out of 130 in favor, after Castillo announced the dissolution of the Legislative Assembly and declared a government of emergency exception. EPA/Justice Administration Office Credit: Justice Administration Office HANDOUT/EPA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 December 2022 at 12:59pm
By Carlos Colina
Source: SBS

El Congreso de Perú ha destituido al presidente Pedro Castillo por "incapacidad moral" y juramentó en su lugar a la vicepresidenta Dina Boluarte, en una catarata de dramáticos anuncios en este país que padece de inestabilidad política crónica.

Published 8 December 2022 at 12:59pm
By Carlos Colina
Source: SBS
Horas antes de que el Congreso debatiera su tercer intento para sacarlo del poder en 16 meses, Castillo anunció que era blanco de "un ataque sin cuartel" por parte del parlamento y anunció su disolución, un toque de queda y dijo que gobernaría por decreto.

Sin embargo, las fuerzas armadas y la policía no lo apoyaron, el Congreso ignoró su decisión y procedió a destituirlo.

La vicepresidenta Dina Boluarte, una abogada de 60 años fue juramentada como jefa de Estado y será la primera mujer en presidir Perú.

Marita Barreto, coordinadora del equipo especial de fiscales contra la corrupción del poder, anunció que "hay una comisión de un hecho en flagrancia" y que Castillo "está en calidad de detenido".

Una fuente de la fiscalía dijo a la AFP que Castillo es investigado por el delito de "rebelión".

Tras el anuncio de disolución del Congreso varios ministros y funcionarios de organismos internacionales anunciaron su renuncia al cargo en las redes sociales y en declaraciones a la prensa.

El embajador de Perú ante la Organización de los Estados Americanos (OEA), Harold Forsyth Mejía, anunció en Washington su dimisión debido a "la ruptura (...) del orden constitucional".

El anuncio de Castillo tiene lugar poco más de 30 años después del autogolpe del expresidente Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000), que disolvió el Congreso el 5 de abril de 1992.

Procesos similares en el Congreso forzaron la caída de los exmandatarios Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, en 2018, y Martín Vizcarra, en 2020. Fujimori fue destituido por el Congreso en noviembre de 2000.

Entrevistados: Nelson Saul Manrique analista y académico de la Universidad Católica de Perú; y Javier Torres Seoane antropólogo y analista político.

OTROS TEMAS

Nueva iniciativa de la justicia y el gobierno australiano busca frenar la violencia doméstica

Condenan a seis años de cárcel a ex presidenta de Argentina Cristina Fernández de Kirchner

2022: Año más letal para las periodistas en Latinoamérica en dos décadas

Científica mexicana Magdalena Plebanski es reconocida por su labor en Australia



Share

Latest podcast episodes

Two cafe owners/workers (small business), working behind counter preparing food & drinks

Reporte indica que explotación de trabajadores migrantes es una práctica extendida en Australia

A-League Grand Final - Perth v Sydney

Deportes SBS Spanish | 8 diciembre 2022

Indonesia Bali Bombing

Noticias SBS Spanish | 8 diciembre 2022

The Peñuela family.png

Familia colombiana en Australia evita ser deportada en el último minuto