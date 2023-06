Seis años de prisión al fundador de un diario crítico del gobierno en Guatemala

epa10690879 Guatemalan journalist Jose Ruben Zamora (C) is escorted by police into the Torre de Tribunales for a court hearing in Guatemala City, Guatemala, 14 June 2023. The court is expected to issue its verdict on 14 June against the journalist and government critic Jose Ruben Zamora Marroquin, who stands accused of alleged money laundering and two other crimes. The Public Ministry requested a sentence of 40 years in prison against him. EPA/Esteban Biba Source: EFE / Esteban Biba/EPA