Ultraderecha vence en elecciones para el Consejo Constitucional en Chile

José Antonio Kast, leader of the Republican Party, raises his arm while celebrating obtaining the largest number of representatives after the election for the Constitutional Council, which will draft a new constitution proposal in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, May 7, 2023. A first attempt to replace the current charter bequeathed by the military 42 years ago was rejected by voters during a referendum in 2022. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) Source: AP / Esteban Felix/AP