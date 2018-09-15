Wheelchair Aussie that conquered Machu Picchu: 'My life is full of excitement'

Australian Philip Stephens has proved to himself, family, friends and every single one around him that nothing is impossible.





In 1978, Philip had a freak accident while diving into the water with his youngest sister that changed his life forever.





In his own words, given to this “lucky break” on his neck, he has experienced the most extraordinary life-journey: learning how to live without barriers in a wheelchair as a quadriplegic.





Despite his physical disability, Philip says he has never felt depressed because “my life is full of excitement, enjoyment, and some crazy adventures." Source: Emiliano Bisson (Facebook)





One of his biggest achievements, which motivated him to write his first book, was to conquer the top of Machu Picchu in Peru. This dream became possible given the help of his Argentinian friends, Emiliano and Marcos, who carried him for more than six hours mountain up and down.





Almost two years have passed since his emotional trip to South America and a total of 32 countries visited throughout his life. Now, this adventurer aims to share his experiences and learnings: “Lucky break,” the name of his book, expects to be an open life journal to encourage more people to enjoy the life no matter what.





