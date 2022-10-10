“Deepavali is an exciting moment" – Celebrity Chef Damu

“Deepavali gives me an exciting moment as I make more sweets these days”, says Kothandaraman Damodaran, popularly known as Chef Damu, a celebrity chef in India who visits Australia.





Chef Damu spoke to SBS Tamil during his visit in Sydney and shared his culinary skills and the success in chiefery journey. Damu received Culinary Legend Lifetime Achievement Award from Global Food, Hospitality and Tourism Achievements Award last year for his 40 years of career in cooking.





Chef Damu gave the following special sweet recipe for people celebrating Deepavali:





Rasamalai is a delicious dessert. Take one liter of milk and boil it well, when it boils, add required amount of lemon juice or vinegar, the milk will curdle, immediately switch off the stove and put a lid on it and keep it for 10 minutes. Then filter it without a drop of water and put it in a vessel after it cools down, knead it well and make small cutlets. Then boil the milk again with sugar and little saffron and add the Rasamalai cutlets to it. When it floats on the top without separating, switch off the stove. This Rasamalai can be served hot or cold keeping in fridge.





"I love eating than cooking. I got the desire to cook from an early age when I saw my mother cooking, but then my mother did not allow me to enter the kitchen. My mother told me not to cook because the first vermicelli Upuma I made was burnt and salty" Damu recalls his early days in cooking.





Chef Damu set a Guinness World Record by cooking 617 dishes consisting of 190 kilograms of food in 24 hours





In December 2010, he set a Guinness World Record by cooking 617 dishes consisting of 190 kilograms of food in 24 hours. “I could not walk for three days after cooking for a whole day straight for the Guinness World Record”, said Chef Damu. Damu is happy that even after 12 years of his Guinness record, no one has broken his record yet.





He has hosted numerous cooking shows and reality cooking competitions on various Tamil language television channels, most notably as a judge in ‘Cook with Comali’, a popular show in Tamil Nadu, India.





Damu became the first Indian chef to receive a Ph.D in Hotel Management and Catering Technology, which was awarded by the University of Madras in 2004. He revealed that he took around 750 samples for his thesis. “They started calling me Chef only after getting my doctorate,” says characteristically warm Chef Damu.





Though passionate about cooking, Damu studied a bachelor’s degree in Commerce because of his mother's wish not to pursue a study in catering fearing he would be unemployed. He fulfilled his mother’s wish and continued his studies in cooking.





Chef Damu encourages women to choose chiefery as a profession







Chef Damu says that no one respected the profession of cooking in those days, and no one knows when you say ‘chef’ but only knows ‘cook’. He also claims there is a gender inequality in the industry as women are reluctant to choose cooking as a profession. He encourages women to choose chiefery as a profession. However, he is happy to see young women cooking on YouTube channels and becoming popular in the growing social media industry. He says thanks to Coronavirus YouTube became a boon to those who are stuck at home during spread of Covid and isolation.





Chef Damu, with unflagging enthusiasm, says, "I wanted to achieve something because I thought that we should not be born and lived, so I started writing books." He has written 26 books in cooking. Damu wanted to give with another recipe for people who celebrate Deepavali with non-vegetarian recipe.





“Have you heard of Chef Damu Biryani ?”, asked Chef Damu. He says the biryani recipe he proposes is a very light and easy recipe with less spices, especially that he does not use ghee in making biryani. He cut meat and soak it in curd, add onions, tomatoes, ginger, garlic paste, sauté it, add chili powder, coriander powder, add coriander mint, sauté it with the meat, and add rice to it.





“That’s it, in my words it will be Top-notch” smiled Chef Damu.





“If your mind is good, you will cook well”, says Chef Damu





Chef Damu says that following traditional food habit helps health. He recalls tasting a variety of multi-cuisine foods including Korean and Japanese in his trip to various cities in Australia; however, his favourite this time is "Fish & Chips"!



