Art Gallery of NSW showcases Tamil Art and Culture

The Art Gallery of New South Wales has given space over to different creative teams to program a series of events and experiences, and Saturday 10 December, is a day for a celebration of Sydney’s Tamil community.





Art Gallery’s head of learning and participation Paschal Daantos Berry, Event co-producer Jiva Parthipan from STARTTS, Lawrence Annadurai and Mutharasu Kochadai from Australian Tamil Arts, Hamsa Venkat of Samskriti School of Dance, and poet Srisha Sritharan talk to Kulasegaram Sanchayan in detail on their contribution and participation.





