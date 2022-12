Available in other languages

Available in other languages

A day for the celebration of Sydney’s Tamil community was organised by the Art Gallery with STARTTS.





Kulasegaram Sanchayan brings the story from the event.





———————





———————-





Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.





Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our tune in page .