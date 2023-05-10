Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2. Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our . For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
From fee-free GPs to welfare increases: What you need to know about the budget
Credit: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE. Inset: Appu Govindarajan
Australians on JobSeeker, households struggling with soaring energy bills, low-income renters and patients will all receive help in a multi-billion-dollar cost-of-living relief package in Tuesday’s budget. Govindarajan Appu, a columnist on economics, a certified public accountant and associated chartered accountant in Perth, explains more about it. Produced by Renuka.
Share