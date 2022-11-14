SBS Tamil

How to bring your parents to Australia?

How to bring your parents to Australia?

Published 14 November 2022 at 9:00pm
By Praba Maheswaran
Available in other languages

According to the Department of Home Affairs new Contributory Parent visa applications – which cost between $33,000 and nearly $48,000, “are likely to take at least 65 months to be released for final processing”. Kugathas Pathmathas is a Principal Solicitor from Path Legal in Sydney, explains about Parent Visa. Feature produced by Praba Maheswaran.

