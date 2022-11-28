SBS Tamil

How to get an Australian Visitor Visa?

SBS Tamil

Chandrika.jpg

Dr.Chandrika Subramaniyan

Published 28 November 2022 at 9:03pm
By Raysel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Visitor Visa stream allows people from overseas visit Australia as a tourist, to see family and friends or for purposes other than business or medical treatment. Migration agent and Lawyer Dr.Chandrika Subramaniyan explains the requirements and procedure. Produced by RaySel.

