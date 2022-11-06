SBS தமிழ்

குயின்ஸ்லாந்து பெண் கொலையுடன் தொடர்புடைய இந்தியர்: தகவல் தருபவர்களுக்கு $1 மில்லியன் பரிசு

Rajwinder Singh is the prime suspect in Toyah's death Credit: Queensland Police

Published 6 November 2022 at 9:00pm
By Renuka
ஆஸ்திரேலியாவில் அரசியல், சமூக, கலாச்சார ரீதியில் பேசுபொருளாகும் முக்கிய செய்தியொன்றின் விரிவான பின்னணி ஒவ்வொரு மாதமும் முதலாவது ஞாயிற்றுக்கிழமை SBS தமிழ் ஒலிபரப்பில் ஒலிக்கிறது. அந்தவகையில், குயின்ஸ்லாந்து பெண் கொலையுடன் தொடர்புடையவர் என சந்தேகிக்கப்படும் இந்தியர் பற்றி தகவல் தருபவர்களுக்கு 1 மில்லியன் டொலர்கள் பரிசுத்தொகை அறிவிக்கப்பட்டுள்ள செய்தியின் பின்னணி இது. நிகழ்ச்சித் தயாரிப்பு றேனுகா துரைசிங்கம்.

Readers seeking crisis support can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14, 1800 Respect  on1800 737 732, Women's Crisis Line on 1800 811 811, Men's Referral Service on1300 766 491 and Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800 (for young people aged up to 25). More information and support with mental health is available at 
Beyond Blue.org.au
 and on 1300 22 4636. 

SBS தமிழ் ஒலிபரப்பை திங்கள், புதன், வெள்ளி மற்றும் ஞாயிறு ஆகிய நாட்களில் இரவு 8 மணிக்கு SBS Radio 2 வழியாக கேட்கலாம்.
உங்களது பிரதேசத்துக்குரிய அலைவரிசை என்னவென்று தெரிந்துகொள்ள எமது
tune in 

பக்கத்திற்குச் செல்லுங்கள்.
டிஜிட்டல் வானொலியில்
செவிமடுக்க ‘SBS Radio’ எனத் தேடுங்கள்.
