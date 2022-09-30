SBS தமிழ்

NSW மாநிலத்தில் பல single-use பிளாஸ்டிக் பொருட்களின் பாவனைக்கு தடை!

SBS தமிழ்

BeFunky-collage (10).jpg

NSW single-use plastic bans Credit: NSW EPA-Divya Patel

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 September 2022 at 9:01pm
By Renuka
Source: SBS

NSW மாநிலத்தில் நவம்பர் 1 முதல் பல single-use plastic பொருட்களின் பாவனைக்கு தடைவிதிக்கப்படுகிறது. இதுகுறித்த மேலதிக விவரங்களைப் பகிர்ந்துகொள்கிறார் நியூ சவுத் வேல்ஸ் சுற்றுச்சூழல் பாதுகாப்பு ஆணையத்தின் Policy Manager திவ்யா பட்டேல். அவரோடு உரையாடுகிறார் றேனுகா துரைசிங்கம்.

Published 30 September 2022 at 9:01pm
By Renuka
Source: SBS
From 1 November 2022
The following items will be banned:
• single-use plastic straws
Advertisement
• single-use plastic cutlery, including plastic chopsticks and sporks
• single-use plastic stirrers
• single-use plastic bowls (excluding bowls with a spill-proof lid)
• single-use plastic plates
• single-use plastic cotton buds
• expanded polystyrene food service items
• plastic microbeads in rinse-off personal care products such as face and body cleansers, exfoliants and masks, shampoo, conditioner and hair dyes, and toothpaste
0889 Ban-Nov 1080px-v01-01 (1).jpg
Credit: NSW EPA
0889 Not Ban-Nov 1080px-v01-02.jpg
Credit: NSW EPA
For retailers and businesses:
https://dpe.mysocialpinpoint.com.au/plastics-ban-nsw


——————————————————————————————
BS தமிழ் ஒலிபரப்பை திங்கள், புதன், வெள்ளி மற்றும் ஞாயிறு ஆகிய நாட்களில் இரவு 8 மணிக்கு SBS Radio 2 வழியாக கேட்கலாம்.
உங்களது பிரதேசத்துக்குரிய அலைவரிசை என்னவென்று தெரிந்துகொள்ள எமது 
tune in 

பக்கத்திற்குச் செல்லுங்கள். 
டிஜிட்டல் வானொலியில் 

செவிமடுக்க ‘SBS Radio’ எனத் தேடுங்கள்.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Hacker attacking internet

Optus மீதான இணைய தாக்குதலும் அதனால் ஏற்பட்டுள்ள பாதிப்புகளும்!!

Patients in a Waiting room

'சுகாதார சேவையை பெற்றுக்கொள்வதில் சமத்துவமின்மை' - மனித உரிமைகள் சட்ட மையம்

Focus : SriLanka

அதியுயர் பாதுகாப்பு வலய பிரகடனமும் எழுந்துள்ள சர்ச்சைகளும்

Australian Passport

Optus - தரவுக்கசிவால் பாதிக்கப்பட்டவர்களுக்கு மாற்று கடவுச்சீட்டு செலவை ஏற்றுக்கொண்டது