NSW மாநிலத்தில் பல single-use பிளாஸ்டிக் பொருட்களின் பாவனைக்கு தடை!

From 1 November 2022



The following items will be banned:



• single-use plastic straws



Advertisement

• single-use plastic cutlery, including plastic chopsticks and sporks



• single-use plastic stirrers



• single-use plastic bowls (excluding bowls with a spill-proof lid)



• single-use plastic plates



• single-use plastic cotton buds



• expanded polystyrene food service items



• plastic microbeads in rinse-off personal care products such as face and body cleansers, exfoliants and masks, shampoo, conditioner and hair dyes, and toothpaste



Credit: NSW EPA Credit: NSW EPA For retailers and businesses: https://dpe.mysocialpinpoint.com.au/plastics-ban-nsw





——————————————————————————————



BS தமிழ் ஒலிபரப்பை திங்கள், புதன், வெள்ளி மற்றும் ஞாயிறு ஆகிய நாட்களில் இரவு 8 மணிக்கு SBS Radio 2 வழியாக கேட்கலாம்.

