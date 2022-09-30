NSW மாநிலத்தில் பல single-use பிளாஸ்டிக் பொருட்களின் பாவனைக்கு தடை!

From 1 November 2022
The following items will be banned:
• single-use plastic straws
• single-use plastic cutlery, including plastic chopsticks and sporks
• single-use plastic stirrers
• single-use plastic bowls (excluding bowls with a spill-proof lid)
• single-use plastic plates
• single-use plastic cotton buds
• expanded polystyrene food service items
• plastic microbeads in rinse-off personal care products such as face and body cleansers, exfoliants and masks, shampoo, conditioner and hair dyes, and toothpaste
Credit: NSW EPA
For retailers and businesses:
BS தமிழ் ஒலிபரப்பை திங்கள், புதன், வெள்ளி மற்றும் ஞாயிறு ஆகிய நாட்களில் இரவு 8 மணிக்கு SBS Radio 2 வழியாக கேட்கலாம்.
உங்களது பிரதேசத்துக்குரிய அலைவரிசை என்னவென்று தெரிந்துகொள்ள எமது
பக்கத்திற்குச் செல்லுங்கள்.
செவிமடுக்க ‘SBS Radio’ எனத் தேடுங்கள்.