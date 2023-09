மொரோக்கோ நாட்டில் நடந்த நிலநடுக்கத்தில் 600க்கும் அதிகமானோர் பலி!

epa10849890 People seek safety outside after an earthquake in Rabat, Morocco, 08 September 2023. A 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Morocco late 08 September, damaging buildings in major cities and sending panicked people pouring into streets and alleys. According to Morocco's state-run media, at least 296 people died in the earthquake in the provinces and prefectures of Al Haouz, Marrakech, Ouarzazate, Azilal, Chichaoua and Taroudant, and 153 people were injured. EPA/Jalal Morchidi Source: EPA / Jalal Morchidi/EPA