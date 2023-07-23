மணிப்பூர் பாலியல் வன்முறை & தமிழக செய்திகள்

epaselect epa10760073 A member of the Tamil Nadu Youth Congress takes part in a demonstration over sexual violence against women in the northeastern state of Manipur and the ongoing conflict between two ethnic groups, Kukis and Meiteis, in Chennai, India, 21 July 2023. The Supreme Court of India on 20 July 2023 took suo motu cognizance after a viral video of naked women being paraded and sexually assaulted in the violence-hit northeastern state of Manipur and termed it 'deeply disturbing' and the 'grossest violation of constitutional and human rights'. At least 125 people have been killed, and more than 40,000 were displaced as ethnic violence continues since the clashes broke out between two ethnic groups on 03 May 2023 in the state of Manipur governed by India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). EPA/IDREES MOHAMMED Source: EPA / IDREES MOHAMMED/EPA