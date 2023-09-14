இலங்கையில் புதிய பயங்கரவாத எதிர்ப்புச் சட்டம் விரைவில்

SRI LANKA PARLIAMENT INAUGURATION

epa10454573 A handout photo made available by the Department Of Government Information shows Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe addresses the ceremonial inauguration of the fourth session of the Ninth Parliament in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 08 Feburuary 2023. EPA/Department Of Government Information HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES Credit: Department Of Government Information HANDOUT/EPA

SBS தமிழ் ஒலிபரப்பின் இன்றைய (வியாழக்கிழமை 14/09/2023) செய்திகள். வாசித்தவர் மகேஸ்வரன் பிரபாகரன்.

SBS தமிழ் ஒலிபரப்பை திங்கள், புதன், வெள்ளி மற்றும் ஞாயிறு ஆகிய நாட்களில் இரவு 8 மணிக்கு SBS Radio 2 வழியாக கேட்கலாம்.


உங்களது பிரதேசத்துக்குரிய அலைவரிசை என்னவென்று தெரிந்துகொள்ள எமது
tune in 



பக்கத்திற்குச் செல்லுங்கள்.
டிஜிட்டல் வானொலியில் 

செவிமடுக்க ‘SBS Radio’ எனத் தேடுங்கள்.

