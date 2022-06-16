Happy Endings

Mr Cameron Cox of SWOP would like to see councils become less strict on happy ending massage parlours so that workers there can access more protections.

“We would like it to be a completely level playing field where these premises could get proper approvals and then the barriers to education and health for sex workers and their human rights would be eliminated," he says.

Dr Helen Pringle, of UNSW, would like to see Australia adopt the Nordic model of prostitution policy, where sex work itself is totally decriminalised and instead the buying of sex is a criminal offence: the law penalises the customer instead of the sex worker.

She accepts that it might take a long time for this policy to get approval.

For the short term, she suggests a special police unit to support sex workers.

"One of the things that would help is a support unit for women in prostitution," says Dr Pringle.

"There is a dedicated unit in Sweden which works so that women can bring their complaints or problems and questions to that dedicated support unit and it would have to be a unit that women would have confidence in."

Joy says that although her life as a masseuse in this lucrative yet risky industry is not always smooth, she hopes that a better future awaits her back home.

"I will do this massage job for another two years and save as much money as I can," Joy says.

"Then I will go back to Thailand and start a new life or starts a new business of my own, which will have nothing to do with 'dodgy' massage."

*Names have been changed for privacy reasons.