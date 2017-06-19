Access to mental health services is vital for refugees
Refugee family [Getty Images] Source: Refugee family [Getty Images]
Published 20 June 2017 at 9:47am
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Every year, thousands of refugees and asylum seekers arrive in Australia. They are often fleeing war, persecution and torture. Making sure they can access healthcare, including mental health services, is an important part of their settlement. But the Australian healthcare system can bring new challenges for them.
Published 20 June 2017 at 9:47am
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share