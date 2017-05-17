African News
Soldiers patrol the migrant centre (AAP) Source: Soldiers patrol the migrant centre (AAP)
More than 60 members of an Italian mafia group have been arrested after revelations they profited from public funds set for asylum seekers at a welcome centre over a decade. With the world's newest country falling further into the grip of famine and civil war, solutions to the crisis in South Sudan appear as distant as ever. United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres has expressed new hope of Somalia becoming a stable nation at a conference in London.
Published 17 May 2017 at 1:52pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
