ASYLUM MANUS
Slater & Gordon Lawyers Ebony Birchall, Andrew Baker, and Rory Walsh
Published 15 June 2017 at 1:17pm
By በየነ ሰመረ
Source: SBS
A class action representing almost 2000 Manus Island detainees has been settled. The federal government and its contractors will pay 70-million-dollars to the detainees, and cover legal costs. The detainees were seeking damages for alleged physical and psychological injuries suffered as a result of conditions at the facility.
