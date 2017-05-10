BUDGET 2017 WRAP

Treasurer Scott Morrison (L) and Finance Minister Mathias Cormann (R) on Budget Day (AAP)

Published 10 May 2017 at 12:17pm
By Beyene Semere
Scott Morrison's second Budget is already drawing a mixed reaction. The Medical Association is welcoming major health reforms, saying the government is winning back ground it lost after former Treasurer Joe Hockey's 2014 Budget. But a major crackdown on welfare has drawn criticism from community groups who say it unfairly targets Australia's most vulnerable.

