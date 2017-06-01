Building bridges between police and communities
Cup with a cop [Credit: SBS/Wolfgang Mueller] Source: Cup with a cop [Credit: SBS/Wolfgang Mueller]
Published 2 June 2017 at 8:37am
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Whether its reporting suspicious activity, or being random breath tested, many of us will meet police in our day to day lives. However, for some new arrivals it can be a fearful experience, reminding them of corruption or injustice in their homelands. A new initiative called Coffee with a Cop is trying to overcome old resentments towards police.
Published 2 June 2017 at 8:37am
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share