CHINA TRADE

Published 16 May 2017 at 11:07am
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
After a two-day international meeting in Beijing, a number of countries have signed on to China's multi-billion-dollar One Belt One Road vision. Representatives from almost 30 countries attended the Belt and Road forum, along with key figures from the United Nations, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

