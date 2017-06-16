CITIZENSHIP TEST
Published 17 June 2017 at 7:32am
Source: SBS
The Turnbull Government has revealed details of its proposed revamp of Australia's citizenship test. The bill was introduced to parliament today (thur). If passed, it would require aspiring citizens to sit a more challenging English language exam. Labor is undecided on the bill, but is already warning the new English test could be too hard.
