EU MIGRANTS

Recently rescued migrants at a base in Libya (AAP) Source: Recently rescued migrants at a base in Libya (AAP)
Published 20 May 2017 at 5:22am, updated 20 May 2017 at 7:13am
By Beyene Semere
More than 2,000 migrants and refugees have been pulled off 22 wooden and rubber boats in a single day on the Mediterranean Sea. They were taken on board the rescue ship Aquarius, operated by the European rescue group SOS Mediterranean and Medecins Sans Frontieres. The latest rescues come as Libya has asked Italy to arm the patrol boats it uses to tackle unauthorised immigration across the Mediterranean from North Africa to Europe.
