FOLAU LOBBY RNF
Wallabies star Israel Folau leaves a Code of Conduct hearing in Sydney, Tuesday, May 7, 2019. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP
Published 26 June 2019 at 12:43pm, updated 26 June 2019 at 12:46pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Australian Christian Lobby has come to the rescue of Israel Folau, kick starting a fresh fund raising drive for his legal battle against Rugby Australia. While there's renewed backlash to Folau's anti-gay comments, this time directed at the public relations company that represents him
Published 26 June 2019 at 12:43pm, updated 26 June 2019 at 12:46pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share