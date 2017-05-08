FRANCE ELEX ANALYSIS

Emmanuel Macron declares victory in Paris after the second round of French presidential elections (AAP)

Emmanuel Macron declares victory in Paris after the second round of French presidential elections (AAP)

Published 9 May 2017 at 9:47am
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Analysts say the sweeping victory of Emmanuel Macron in the French Presidential election is a win for the European Union. There had been concerns that a rise in populist sentiments across Europe could lead to the collapse of the E-U establishment.

