FRANCE ELEX ANALYSIS
Emmanuel Macron declares victory in Paris after the second round of French presidential elections (AAP) Source: Emmanuel Macron declares victory in Paris after the second round of French presidential elections (AAP)
Published 9 May 2017 at 9:47am
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Analysts say the sweeping victory of Emmanuel Macron in the French Presidential election is a win for the European Union. There had been concerns that a rise in populist sentiments across Europe could lead to the collapse of the E-U establishment.
Published 9 May 2017 at 9:47am
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share