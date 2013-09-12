Historical background to the Geez Calendar
Mulueberhan
According to the Geez calendar, it is a new year 2006! why is this happened? why is it way behind the Gregorian calendar by seven years? September is the new year according to the Geez calendar, it really needs explanation to these and other questions. Like Likawnt Yaried Kasa from Mekele has the answers.
